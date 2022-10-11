'I am depressed' - James Brown speaks after his alleged sex tape with lady leaks

The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media. "This James brown leaked tape is intentional. There is nothing anyone can tell me" a Twitter user said with another adding that "Not James Brown knacking this girl while he was a full set of acrylic nails".

The social media interactions have seen the Nigerian cross trending online. As Netizens have a lot to say though James Brown has not confirmed he is the one in the video.

James Brown Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the video, another tweet also said "seeing James Brown having sex is yet another proof that the real gay people don’t make noise on social media, the ones making noise are just hustling".

Meanwhile, a few moments before the sex tape went viral, James Brown shared an old video of himself emphasizing that he is not gay. "But do you know one thing you guys don't understand? I said I had a girlfriend, you guys don't believe me," he said in the video.

"Do I not look man enough? Try me, bring your girlfriend make I knack am front and back and you will see that I am not joking. I have a girlfriend but I want to keep my relationship private. Yes I dated Papito for three months Papito dumped me so I have mamito now," he said.

James Brown been silent since as the video widely circulated online. Breaking his silence, he said, "for the first time in a long time I am sad & depressed, I feel down and tired. Is this what it fell like".