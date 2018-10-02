Jasmine Baroudi threatens producers

news

Ghanaian actress Jasmine Baroudi is the latest celebrity to take to social media to demand payment for work done.

The actress has threatened to take action against production houses if they don't pay her for work she did for them.

Jasmine in a lengthy message shared on Instagram and Twitter, details of how she was cheated by some producers after shooting movies.

She also accused producers of discrimination by making full payment to some cast members and refusing to pay others like her what they deserve.

She threatened to expose two production houses if they do not pay her by the end of the month and said she would also involve her lawyers should they go ahead to show her in their productions

In the post, Jasmine wrote:

"I refuse to work for free!!! If you can't pay me do not call me to work for u.Working to be called a #celebrity does not put food on my table #production houses that owe me, Pay up! or expect a letter from my lawyer".

Jasmine is a graduate of the University of Ghana where she studied Psychology. she has starred in movies like Adams Apples, Lost In His Glory, Contract, Double-Cross, Interception and TV Series such as Peep.