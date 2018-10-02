Jasmine Baroudi threatens producers

The actress recounted on how she travelled miles to shoot movies under unfavourable conditions only to chase them around for her pay after the shooting was completed.
The actress has threatened to take action against production houses if they don't pay her for work she did for them.
Jasmine in a lengthy message shared on Instagram and Twitter, details of how she was cheated by some producers after shooting movies.
She also accused producers of discrimination by making full payment to some cast members and refusing to pay others like her what they deserve.
She threatened to expose two production houses if they do not pay her by the end of the month and said she would also involve her lawyers should they go ahead to show her in their productions
In the post, Jasmine wrote:
"I refuse to work for free!!! If you can't pay me do not call me to work for u.Working to be called a #celebrity does not put food on my table #production houses that owe me, Pay up! or expect a letter from my lawyer".
Good Mornin.My name is Jasmine Jamila Baroudi,a GHANAIAN actress and I feel appalled and angry with the way some of the #production houses treat some of us.i really don't understand if they think I would wake up early for days,drive to location,sometimes some ridiculously far location to shoot,an mind you,they don't pay my transport and sometimes the food they even feed us with is questionable only for them to give us excuses when it comes to paying us!!I am not working for free!am I? Are we? Why shd other #actors on d same set be given their pay in full and yet some of us ve to be chasing n begging for our money?it is the celebrity status you fnk i am.looking for?will this status put.food on my table?No it wont!! Why do u give is #contracts knowing clearing that you don't intend to keep to Ur side of the contract?Are we joking or playing? I 've 2 contracts here and by d end of this month,I will involve my lawyers even its to collect 1gh!It's the principle here that matters. I am tired of some directors and producers treating us like we ve nothing to do than chase them for is rightfully ours! We are not working for free.We r not working cuz we wanna be pointed at n called celebrities then go home hungry! Enuf is enuf! Like I said,the 2 production houses that owe me,you know wat to do! #payus actors what we rightfully work for and if for some reason you are not ready to pay,pls don't shoot!I have paid my dues! All they care about is themselves so now i am.also looking out for #METoo. I love my job.I am serious abt my job.I want to help the Industry grow but this,is #UNACCEPTABLE.i will NOT work for free again! That's my stand! What do i ve to loose?cuz what am I gaining anyway?? Respect us for we all need each other.there is no actors without production houses or vice versa,therefore this shd not be a problem . Like I said the production houses that owe me,#pay me what is rightfully mine.i will take a different action Shd i see my image on screen esp since I 've not received the rest of my #pay.If you don't see my point or where I am coming from,then u r not worth my time.Thank u #ghana#africa#actors#productionhouses#respectsomeofus#iloveactingb
Jasmine is a graduate of the University of Ghana where she studied Psychology. she has starred in movies like Adams Apples, Lost In His Glory, Contract, Double-Cross, Interception and TV Series such as Peep.