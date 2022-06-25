Luchy was shocked by the luxury experienced in the house of the Ghanaian actress. Upon entering one of the rooms in the house she screamed “Jehovah see house. Oh my geez! Guys see house…Big sis you finish work”.
‘Jehovah see house’ - Nollywood actress in shock as she tours Jackie Appiah’s mansion
Nollywood access Luchy Donald has been left in shock as gets a tour in Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion.
The Nollywood actress shared the video on social media which has left some social media users also amazed.
Jackie who was home during the visit of her colleague actress happily took her on a tour inside the plush Trassaco mansion showing off her mast bedroom, office, halls and more. The video has since been trending with so many comments.
Watch the video below.
