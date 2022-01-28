Jessica Opare-Saforo quits job with Citi FM after almost 2 decades

She rose through the ranks to become the programmes manager for the radio station and its new TV channel, Citi TV. The voice-over artiste started her media journey at Vibe FM about 22 years ago.

Before her resignation, she was hosting Citi FM's ‘Traffic Avenue’ and the ‘Sister Sister’ show which airs on both radio and television. Citi FM listeners will also remember her for shows like ‘Brunch in the Citi’, ‘Upside Down’ and ‘Sex in the Citi’.

Citi FM presenter, Umaru Sanda, confirmed her departure as he shared a publication about her resignation and wrote "you have served well. Congratulations @jessicaosgh".

However, the reason for her resignation is not yet known as she hasn't commented publicly on the report. Eighteen months ago, Jessica has developed interest in vlogging after launching her YouTube channel.

She has been very consistent on channel with new content almost every week, seeing gathering over 500,000 subscribers, a milestone she celebrated five days ago. "Incredible really! All i can say is thank you immensely for your support. 0 to 500k youtube subscribers in a span of 18months," she wrote.

Jessica's resignation comes as shock to many as she is almost known as the face of Citi FM. Fans and social media users have since been reacting to her resignation. "And just like that Jessica quits Citi Fm after 17years . Girl has worked", @tatascaritas tweeted.