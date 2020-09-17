The Ghanaian actor met Joe Biden before returning to Ghana but he didn't give his fans that update until the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party shared this picture to speak about how children are inspiration to his political ambition.

In Joe's post as seen pulse.com.gh on Instagram, he wrote "Our children are a constant reminder of why I’m in this fight. We need to build an economy that gives them and their families a fair shot".

READ ALSO: Obofour name triplets Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah; plans plush baby christening ceremony

The caption to the photo that shows him kneeling in front of Don Litle, continues that "We need to root out systemic racism so they grow up in a more just nation than we have now. We need to combat climate change so there’s a world left for them to thrive in".

Don Little in America

The politician who served as Brrack Obama's Vice President, concluded his message saying that "I believe in a better future for our children and will fight for them until the very end".

However, what Joe might be missing is that Don Little is not a child. The Ghanaian diminutive actor is of 22 years of age. Nevertheless, the always jovial actor seems not to have any issue being addressed as a child because he shared the photo to only to speak about he met Joe Biden.

He wrote, "I met US presidential candidate Joe Biden in the state". See his post below.