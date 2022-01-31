RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joe Mettle and wife hold christening ceremony for their first child (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Joe Mettle is now proud daddy after welcoming first child with his wife.

Joe Mettle and wife name their child
Joe Mettle and wife name their child

The Gospel singer tied the knot with Solomey Salasie Dzisa at ceremony held on August 15, 2020. The likes of Majid Michel and some Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, and Nana Ama McBrown were present at the ceremony.

In October 2021, the couple revealed that they have welcomed their first child together. "God paid the price for your fruitfulness therefore receive your children in Jesus name," Salasie in a caption to a baby bump photo she shared.

Over the weekend, the couple has disclosed that they have christened their child as they dedicated the newborn to God during a church service.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, it has been disclosed that the 'Bo Noo Ni' singer and his wife have named their baby girl Ariana Mettle. However, the couple has not said anything publicly about child after announcing her birth.

