Joey B announces a 2022 concert at #JamesonConnectsGH (WATCH)

Mounting the stage after MzVee's set, Joey B lit up the crowd with his 'Tonga' song that got everyone reenergized and singing along.

The Ghanaian rapper performed some of his other monster hit tracks but the crowd was yearning more, hence, forcing Joey B to announce his intention to host a solo show.

"The time is short, my songs are a lot and if I have to perform all, I will have to host my own solo concert and we will do so this year," he told the crowd present at the Jameson Connects Gh show.

Joey B has his own solo concert, 'Daryl and Friends' which was first held in 2019. Though he was expected that the show will be an annual event, it didn't come off last year but from the indication, Joey B has given, Daryl and Friends is coming back this year.

Another act that seized the night to make a strong statement to the audience is Bryan The Mensah as he dropped an exclusive song he has composed for Jameson.

In an era of Afrobeat and Amapiano sounds, the multitalented Ghanaian singer cum rapper who doubles as a record producer has taken a bold step to be unique and not follow the crowd.

Bryan has been dishing out highly addictive RnB and rap tunes that will force you to abuse your replay button. His song ‘Until I See You’ featuring Titi Owusu has become one of the favourite tunes on TikTok as TikTokers create content with the ‘exotic’ song made in Ghana.

Following his rise, growth and uniqueness, Jameson Ghana, the blended Irish whiskey producer gave Bryan the stage to shine at #JamesonConnectsGH. The Ghanaian musician poured out his creativity into a song for the alcoholic beverage brand connecting Ghanaians on every level of can-do spirit.

During the night’s music concert, Bryan whilst on stage surprised the audience with the special tune he composed for Jameson.

Employing alliteration, assonance, repetition, rhymes and more from his lyrical arsenal, the sound producer sings “ it’s about to get risky tonight, I don’t usually drink but this JAMEY in my cup, I could do a lil whiskey tonight. C'mon tell me are you with me tonight, no be say gidigidi e be vibez”.