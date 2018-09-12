Joey B debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby

news

Rapper Joey B has rubbished rumours that he had an intimate relationship with songstress and model, Sister Deborah.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, he opened up on how Sister Deborah help him when he was an up and coming artiste.

Asked if he could confirm the rumours that he dated his colleague, Medikal’s girlfriend, the “Tonga” hitmaker denied saying “She [Sister Debbie] is a very good friend of mine. I know her mom and all. No! I never had an affair with her. She use to even write proposals for me to send to companies.”

Joey added that “She also supported me in clothes when I was up and coming. I will never forget and be shy to say it. She held me down when I was very low,” he said.

Joey B recently released ‘Stables’ which features La Méme Gang.