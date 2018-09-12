Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Joey B debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby


Joey B Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby

According to Joey B, Sister Derby is a very good friend of his.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Rapper Joey B has rubbished rumours that he had an intimate relationship with songstress and model, Sister Deborah.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, he opened up on how Sister Deborah help him when he was an up and coming artiste.

Asked if he could confirm the rumours that he dated his colleague, Medikal’s girlfriend, the “Tonga” hitmaker denied saying “She [Sister Debbie] is a very good friend of mine. I know her mom and all. No! I never had an affair with her. She use to even write proposals for me to send to companies.

play

 

READ MORE: Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style

Joey added that “She also supported me in clothes when I was up and coming. I will never forget and be shy to say it. She held me down when I was very low,” he said.

Joey B recently released ‘Stables’ which features La Méme Gang.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hair Goals: Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson? Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?
Photo: How Stonebwoy could look as an old man Photo How Stonebwoy could look as an old man
Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks
Celebrity Marriage: Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband
Hair Goals: Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style
Akorfa Edjeani: Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress

Recommended Videos

Stonebwoy: Which bar has Shatta Wale raised? Chop bar or beer bar Stonebwoy Which bar has Shatta Wale raised? Chop bar or beer bar
Celebrity News: Stonebwoy was emotional; Let's forgive him – Samini Celebrity News Stonebwoy was emotional; Let's forgive him – Samini
Celebrity Beef: Stonebwoy blasts Shatta for claiming he killed his mother Celebrity Beef Stonebwoy blasts Shatta for claiming he killed his mother



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for...bullet
2 Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports carbullet
3 Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? -...bullet
4 Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica –...bullet
5 Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts...bullet
6 Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not...bullet
7 Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in stylebullet
8 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while...bullet
9 Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in...bullet
10 Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? -...bullet

Related Articles

Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss
Mr Eazi Singer takes over South America touring with biggest Youtube artiste Jbalvin
Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy
Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'
Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?
Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband
Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks
Photo How Stonebwoy could look as an old man

Top Videos

1 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
2 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
6 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
7 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
8 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James...bullet
9 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Teebillz
Teebillz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband deletes controversial Instagram post
Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour on MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in accident
Twitter War Stonebwoy joins Kwaw Kese to 'diss' Shatta Wale
X
Advertisement