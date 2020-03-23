The pair actually started it off about eight years ago and Mrs Dumelo has now dropped a piece of evidence to that. The wife to the actor took to social media to share a classic throwback photo John Dumelo took her back in the days.

According to Gifty, she was living in Canada then when the “Crime Suspect” actor drove from America to visit her. “So @johndumelo1 took this picture of me almost 8years ago when he drove all the way from the USA just to see me in Canada ....I was flexing him plenty but look at me now,” she captioned the photo.

The lovers are married now and blessed with a son, John Dumelo Jnr, who is over a year now. The pair first had their engagement ceremony in May 2018 and walked down the aisle exactly a year after at a star-studded white wedding ceremony which happened at the Royal Senchi.

See her flashback post below.