The “Ties That Blind” actor, on Sunday, August 25, pulled a resounding 758 votes to beat Madam Suzzy Afua Adoboe during the NDC primaries – giving him the mandate to represent his constituency.

He has already kicked off his campaign, and in his first campaign message, he has promised to create jobs for the youth when voted into power.

He told Citi TV that he will use his entrepreneurial skills to help the youth get jobs to do.

John revealed that graduates have told him about being inspired by his works to start their small businesses.

“I’m an entrepreneur. I’m a farmer. I’m a businessman and so at the end of the day, I can provide jobs for the youth. That’s the first one,” he said. “The second one is that I can make them create their businesses because when I speak to the youth when I speak to the university graduates, they say ‘John we can’t find jobs but I’ve started this small business what can you do for me?”

He also said he is in this position to help the youth realize their dreams.

“And to be honest with you ever since I got into farming, I have a lot of youth who’ve also equally gotten into farming and say John you’re the one who inspired me to get into farming. You’re the one who said okay John let all the youth get into farming and we followed your footstep. And at the end of the day, if there are no jobs you have to create jobs for yourself and most of these guys are brilliant, most of these guys are intelligent and they just need that little push”.

Aside from John Dumelo, some Ghanaian celebrities are doing impressive jobs – either by supporting or contesting – in politics.

Below are nine other Ghanaian celebrities who are involved in active politics.

1. Bibi Bright

In 2016, actress Bibi Bright declared her support and affiliation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and actively campaigned for the party to come into power. She is currently the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Council and ambassador for the Youth Employment Agency.

2. Clement Bonney (Mr Beautiful)

The Kumawood actor has openly mounted campaign platforms for the NDC for several years. Even though he has complained bitterly about how politics has affected his career, he still offers his unflinching support to the NDC.

3. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus)

The rapper and songwriter who has churned out controversial political songs in the past now plays a vital role in the ruling NPP party. Upon winning the 2016 general elections, President Akufo-Addo appointed Kwame A-Plus as secretary to the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. But a few months after his appointment, A-Plus took to Facebook and lambasted the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, accusing them of corruption. That rant led to many other issues and consequently caused A-Plus to lose his job.

4. Kwame Dzokoto

The host of the popular food show, ‘Edziban’, in 2014 was elected the NDC Deputy Propaganda Secretary of the Tarkwa Nsuem constituency in the Western Region. The comedian who was banned from advertising alcoholic beverages was vetted, approved and voted for to lead the governing NDC in the Tarkwa Nsuem Constituency in the 2016 elections. Even though he lost, he is still a member of the NDC and might contest next year.

5. MzBel

The 16-year-old hitmaker, prior to the 2016 polls, openly endorsed ex-President John Mahama and the NDC. She was quoted to have said Nana Addo is not presidential material and Ghanaians should not vote for him. But after Nana Addo won, her support for the party has been unsteady. Nonetheless, she’s still staunch support of ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

6. Afia Schwarzenegger

The TV host has been one of the strong pillars behind ex-President Mahama even though she slams him when he goes 'wrong'. Describing him as her ‘father’, Afia doesn’t give her full support to the NDC party in general. Rather, she supports only Mahama.

7. Tracey Boakye

The Kumawood actress and film producer is ex-President Mahama’s ‘biggest’ supporter. She played an instrumental role in Mahama’s 2016 campaign even though she later confessed that her political affiliation affected her film career. She's still firmly behind John Mahama and will campaign for him in the upcoming elections.

8. Kofi Adu (Agya Koo)

The veteran actor canvassed support in the Kumawood industry for President Nana Akufo Addo in 2016. He was inspirational, leading a group of top Kumawood actors to support the NPP and Nana Addo. He has pledged to support his party in 2020.

9. Abraham Kofi Davis (Salinko)

During the 2016 general elections, the comedian and actor contested for the Atwima- Kwawomang seat on the ticket of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) but failed. Despite this, he has promised to contest again in 2020.