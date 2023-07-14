ADVERTISEMENT
John Dumelo announces plan to become a 'ganja farmer' as he welcomes NACOC bill

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned actor turned farmer, John Dumelo, is expanding his agricultural ventures by including cannabis cultivation in his portfolio.

John Dumelo is rooting for Ghana to beat Nigeria

Alongside his successful cultivation of crops like ginger, tubers, grains, and poultry farming, Mr. Dumelo sees cannabis as a promising addition to his endeavors.

His decision comes in light of the recent passing of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Bill, 2023 into law by parliament on July 12.

This new legislation grants the Interior Ministry the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, as long as it contains no more than 0.3% THC content on dry weight, specifically for industrial or medicinal purposes.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this development, Mr. Dumelo eagerly welcomed this significant moment in Ghana's history. He sees it as an opportunity to venture into the cultivation of cannabis, recognizing its potential value in various sectors.

By embracing the changing legal landscape and seeking to engage in responsible and regulated cannabis cultivation, John Dumelo aims to contribute to the growth of Ghana's agricultural industry while exploring the potential benefits of this versatile crop.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
