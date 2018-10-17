John Dumelo kissing his wife’s bump will make your day

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo and his lovely wife are the proud parents of a lovely baby boy.

John announced the birth of his first son, John Dumelo Jnr on his Instagram page yesterday, October 16, 2018.

He shared a cute photo of himself holding the newborn who was wrapped beautifully in a white cloth as his father also modeled his J. Melo hoodie.

During their wedding on May 12, 2018, it was very clear that Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu had a special relationship; bestie goals.

Nadia, mother-of-four has released stunning maternity photos of her bestie and we can't get over these shots.

In one of the photos, award-winning actor, John was seen kissing his wife baby bump as she stared happily at him. Love is indeed beautiful.