John Dumelo kissing his wife's bump will make your day

Congratulations to John Dumelo and Gifty on the birth of your cute baby boy.

John Dumelo kissing his wife's baby bump will make your day

John Dumelo kissing his wife’s baby bump will make your day

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo and his lovely wife are the proud parents of a lovely baby boy.

John announced the birth of his first son, John Dumelo Jnr on his Instagram page yesterday, October 16, 2018.

He shared a cute photo of himself holding the newborn who was wrapped beautifully in a white cloth as his father also modeled his J. Melo hoodie.

John Jnr @johnd_jnr I#emo#4oCZ##m glad you have finally arrived. It#emo#4oCZ##s been months, weeks, days and hours of waiting.....You look just like we imagined. Infectious smile, bright eyes, curly hair and chocolate skin. Before I get all emotional and write a whole book, lemme let you have these few words to guide you. You can do anything you want and be whoever you want to be just like how my dad allowed me to explore.... Never give up. Always aspire to be better and do better than before. Be a beacon of kindness and truth in this world. Don't have hate in your heart or carry grudges. It is not worth the time and effort it takes when there are so many things in this world to enjoy and love. Do not let others influence who you choose to be, both as a person and in a career, because it is not their life to live, it is yours and it is the most beautiful thing. Think outside the box JJ. Be a risk taker just like I am and don#emo#4oCZ##t be afraid to fail. Failure gives you experience. Use that experience to conquer the world. Let God be your best friend and let Him guide your steps. I will start reading the Bible to you soon and that#emo#4oCZ##s when you will understand how mysterious God works. And one last thing....I really don#emo#4oCZ##t know how to change diapers, so please don#emo#4oCZ##t laugh when that#emo#4oCZ##s happening. I want to be better than my father....and I want you to be greater than me. Love, John Setor Dumelo, your Dad.

During their wedding on May 12, 2018, it was very clear that Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu had a special relationship; bestie goals.

READ ALSO:John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy

Nadia, mother-of-four has released stunning maternity photos of her bestie and we can't get over these shots.

John Dumelo kissing his wife’s baby bump will make your day play

John Dumelo kissing his wife’s baby bump will make your day

In one of the photos, award-winning actor, John was seen kissing his wife baby bump as she stared happily at him. Love is indeed beautiful.

Celebrities

John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage
4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son
5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path
John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
