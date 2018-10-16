news

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo announced the birth of his first son on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

He took to social media to announce the arrival of his baby boy.

John Dumelo also mentioned the Instagram handle of the child.

The boy whose page was created the same day as his delivery was announced had over 1000 followers after his father mentioned him the post.

The Instagram handle of the baby is @ johnd_jnr

His official name is John Dumelo Jnr