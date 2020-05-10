Celebrities and people around the world are celebrating mothers and John Dumelo, just like all of us, didn’t want to miss the action.

Early Sunday, May 10, he took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, by sharing a photo of her at the labour ward awaiting delivery. He also added an old photo of his mother to the post.

he captioned the photos with sweet words: “Motherhood is tough but you both make it look so easy....thanks for being amazing mums @missgeeonly and my one and only mother. Happy Mother’s Day to all women.”

John Dumelo’s son also shared a video of her mother with baby bump with the caption: “Happy mother’s day mama @missgeeonly you are the best mummy in the world ...l love you.”