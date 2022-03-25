John Dumelo vows to walk from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria beats Ghana in today's match

Ahead of the game tonight, John Dumelo has seen victory for the Ghanaian team and has placed a bet accordingly.

According to the Ghanaian actor who is confident in the Blackstars, he will walk from Accra to Lagos if it turns out that the Supper Eagle team wins the match.

"There's no way Nigeria will today's match. If they do, I John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head. Super Eagles my foot", the actor said in a Tweet.

Just like all derbies, the build-up to the Ghana vs Nigeria game has been very interesting with trash talks from both sides.

When Ghana was struggling to find a venue for the first-leg after the Cape Coast stadium was deemed unfit to host the game, Nigeria made sure to stick it in. Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi was the first to stoke the flames by taking a swipe at Ghana’s poor preparations.

In a video posted on social media after visiting the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, where the second leg will be played, Amokachi mocked: “We are at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. We are ready. Look at how beautiful the pitch is, look at how beautiful the stadium is.

“We are ready but some people are still looking for a venue. Some people are under confusion, you know who I’m talking about.”

His comments may have been on a lighter note, but that wasn’t the case of Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, when expressed his views on the upcoming game.

He was more direct and in a no-holds-barred mood when he said the Super Eagles will “beat the sh*t out of Ghana.” But as Newton’s Third Law of Motion states, to every reaction, there is an equal and opposite reaction and Ghana wasn’t going to let these trolling statements pass.

So, when GFA President Kurt Okraku, took his turn to deliver a goodwill message to the Black Stars and Ghanaians in general, he saw an opportunity to hit back at the ‘enemy’ and he took it.