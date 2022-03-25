Ghana and Nigeria are set to face off in the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs today at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. The match, nicknamed Jollof Derby, will kick off at 7:30 PM.
John Dumelo vows to walk from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria beats Ghana in today's match
John Dumelo has placed his life in the hands of the Ghana national to win todays match against Nigeria, if not he will have to survive walking 1,075 kilometres barefoot with a load of ginger on his head from Accra to Lagos.
Ahead of the game tonight, John Dumelo has seen victory for the Ghanaian team and has placed a bet accordingly.
According to the Ghanaian actor who is confident in the Blackstars, he will walk from Accra to Lagos if it turns out that the Supper Eagle team wins the match.
"There's no way Nigeria will today's match. If they do, I John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head. Super Eagles my foot", the actor said in a Tweet.
Just like all derbies, the build-up to the Ghana vs Nigeria game has been very interesting with trash talks from both sides.
When Ghana was struggling to find a venue for the first-leg after the Cape Coast stadium was deemed unfit to host the game, Nigeria made sure to stick it in. Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi was the first to stoke the flames by taking a swipe at Ghana’s poor preparations.
In a video posted on social media after visiting the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, where the second leg will be played, Amokachi mocked: “We are at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. We are ready. Look at how beautiful the pitch is, look at how beautiful the stadium is.
“We are ready but some people are still looking for a venue. Some people are under confusion, you know who I’m talking about.”
His comments may have been on a lighter note, but that wasn’t the case of Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, when expressed his views on the upcoming game.
He was more direct and in a no-holds-barred mood when he said the Super Eagles will “beat the sh*t out of Ghana.” But as Newton’s Third Law of Motion states, to every reaction, there is an equal and opposite reaction and Ghana wasn’t going to let these trolling statements pass.
So, when GFA President Kurt Okraku, took his turn to deliver a goodwill message to the Black Stars and Ghanaians in general, he saw an opportunity to hit back at the ‘enemy’ and he took it.
“We have a common foe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria,” he rallied, before striking the killer blow: “They come across as our little babies, but they pretend to be the big boys.”
