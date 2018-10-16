John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path

news

Our very own screen god, John Dumelo shared a rare picture of him holding his son earlier today and it’s absolutely adorable.

A chance upon the celebrity actor’s page revealed a very pleasant surprise as he had out-doored his newborn son barely five-months after marriage with a photo.

He also penned a very emotional message as the caption and said, “… Let God be your best friend and let him guide your steps. I will start reading the Bible to you soon and that’s when you will how mysterious God works …”

Welcome John Jnr, may God never leave your side.