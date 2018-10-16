Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy


John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path

A chance upon the celebrity actor, Jonh Dumelo's page revealed a very pleasant surprise as he had out-doored his newborn son barely five-months after marriage with a photo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path play

John Dumelo and son

Our very own screen god, John Dumelo shared a rare picture of him holding his son earlier today and it’s absolutely adorable.

A chance upon the celebrity actor’s page revealed a very pleasant surprise as he had out-doored his newborn son barely five-months after marriage with a photo.

John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path play

John Dumelo

 

He also penned a very emotional message as the caption and said, “… Let God be your best friend and let him guide your steps. I will start reading the Bible to you soon and that’s when you will how mysterious God works …”

READ ALSO: This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet

View this post on Instagram

John Jnr @johnd_jnr I#emo#4oCZ##m glad you have finally arrived. It#emo#4oCZ##s been months, weeks, days and hours of waiting.....You look just like we imagined. Infectious smile, bright eyes, curly hair and chocolate skin. Before I get all emotional and write a whole book, lemme let you have these few words to guide you. You can do anything you want and be whoever you want to be just like how my dad allowed me to explore.... Never give up. Always aspire to be better and do better than before. Be a beacon of kindness and truth in this world. Don't have hate in your heart or carry grudges. It is not worth the time and effort it takes when there are so many things in this world to enjoy and love. Do not let others influence who you choose to be, both as a person and in a career, because it is not their life to live, it is yours and it is the most beautiful thing. Think outside the box JJ. Be a risk taker just like I am and don#emo#4oCZ##t be afraid to fail. Failure gives you experience. Use that experience to conquer the world. Let God be your best friend and let Him guide your steps. I will start reading the Bible to you soon and that#emo#4oCZ##s when you will understand how mysterious God works. And one last thing....I really don#emo#4oCZ##t know how to change diapers, so please don#emo#4oCZ##t laugh when that#emo#4oCZ##s happening. I want to be better than my father....and I want you to be greater than me. Love, John Setor Dumelo, your Dad.

A post shared by John Dumelo (@johndumelo1) on

Welcome John Jnr, may God never leave your side.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary
This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama" Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"
Joselyn Dumas embarks on sickle cell awareness campaign on October 27 Joselyn Dumas embarks on sickle cell awareness campaign on October 27

Recommended Videos

Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album
Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her
Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert



Top Articles

1 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
2 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
3 Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?bullet
4 This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concertbullet
5 Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snubbullet
6 Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestialbullet
7 Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launchbullet
8 Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied...bullet
9 Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at...bullet
10 Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
3 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
7 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
10 Video Mercy Chinwo - Excess Love (Official Video)bullet

Celebrities

I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags
I don't care about the drug tag - Efya
Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady
You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
X
Advertisement