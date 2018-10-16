John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary

news

Oh yes, the big news netizens are gushing over; the birth of Actor John Dumelo's son.

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo just made internet moments better after he broke the news of the arrival of his son on his Intagram and we just can't get enough.

John Dumelo Junior, the name of the newly born baby and his dad are seen in a beautiful photo with just a little side view of him and we are convinced already he is a chip of the old block.

READ ALSO:

Dumelo with much excitement shared the photo and captioned it with a heartfelt message and we are already emotional after reading it. The caption reads:

"John Jnr I’m glad you have finally arrived. It’s been months, weeks, days and hours of waiting.....You look just like we imagined. Infectious smile, bright eyes, curly hair and chocolate skin.

Before I get all emotional and write a whole book, lemme let you have these few words to guide you.



You can do anything you want and be whoever you want to be just like how my dad allowed me to explore....

Never give up. Always aspire to be better and do better than before. Be a beacon of kindness and truth in this world.

Don't have hate in your heart or carry grudges. It is not worth the time and effort it takes when there are so many things in this world to enjoy and love.



Do not let others influence who you choose to be, both as a person and in a career, because it is not their life to live, it is yours and it is the most beautiful thing.Think outside the box JJ. Be a risk taker just like I am and don’t be afraid to fail. Failure gives you experience. Use that experience to conquer the world.

Let God be your best friend and let Him guide your steps.



I will start reading the Bible to you soon and that’s when you will understand how mysterious God works.

And one last thing....I really don’t know how to change diapers, so please don’t laugh when that’s happening.

I want to be better than my father....and I want you to be greater than me.

Love, John Setor Dumelo, your Dad."

John Dumelo’s and his lovely wife Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tie the knot last five months in a lavish wedding ceremony. Pulse.com.gh says a big congratulations to the actor and his family.