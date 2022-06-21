John Mahama takes care of us and the widows of deceased actors – Paa George

He indicated in an interview that, since then, John Mahama has made them his responsibility. To him, he is still alive because of the benevolence of John Mahama.

According to him, after every three months, the former President provides him and other veteran actors and actresses with food and cash.

“Mahama is a good man. The strength I have today, I owe to him and God. Since OD died and we went to the funeral with him he has been so good. He met with us and some other veteran actors and actresses at the funeral and since then, he takes good care of us. Every three months he provides us with food like rice and oil with sardines to go with. He adds money that can take care of us for the period.

“We meet at Mr Mensah’s house and he does not even come there, he does it through Mr. Beautiful. He takes care of us and even the wives of late actors. Even now that he is not the President, he continues to take care of us. We should be grateful to such people. I’ve never gone to his house; I don’t even know his house.”