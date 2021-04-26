John Paintsil, new beautiful wife go on baecation; swim, play volleyball together (PHOTOS)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Ghana Black Stars defender John Paintsil and his new wife have taken a break from all activities as they embark on a baecation to relax their bodies and regain their energy.

New photos which popped up on social media a few days ago show the couple having a blast while swimming and playing volleyball at a coded location.

The former Fulham star hardly flaunts his new wife, but this time, he wasn’t afraid to allow the paparazzi to capture the beautiful moment.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2019 after John Paintsil’s 5-year bitter divorce with his ex-wife, Richlove.

Before his second marriage, Paintsil's unknown relationship status led to lingering rumours that he was dating Shatta Wale's ex, Michy.

But Paintsil shut down the rumours after attending the 2019 Ghana Football Awards with his new wife.

Paintsil and his new wife, whose name is unknown, were spotted in each other’s arms, for the first time, as they showed up at the awards ceremony which came off on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Posing for the cameras, the couple looked lovely and their demeanour showed how much they love each other.

With the unveiling of Paintsil's wife and the show of love, the rumour of any amorous relationship should be put to bed for good.

He played his professional football career for over 17 years. He started his career with his home town local football club, Berekum Arsenal.

He emerged as one of the standout players for the Black Stars as they became only the third African country to reach the quarter-finals of the Mundial- this remains as an African record.

He played for clubs including Berekum Arsenal, Liberty Professionals, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv, West Ham United, Fulham, Leicester City, Santos, Maritzburg, etc.

