Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture

Dressed in what we assume to be his farm gear, John Dumelo posed a striking figure whilst he encouraged the youth to invest in agriculture.

Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture

John Dumelo

Agriculture is one of the sectors that least appeals to the youth today. And John Dumelo hopes to change the narrative as he shows off that you can be a farmer and still be fresh.

The actor turned farmer took to his Instagrm age to share an electrifying photo with the caption “The agri revolution!!! Who's joining me? The first person is definitely his son as he had him tagged right after the question.

Dressed in what we assume to be his farm clothes, John Dumelo posed a striking figure showing off his taut thigh muscles. Bet he got them from working so hard on his farm. He also had on calf-length wellington boots and a long sleeved tee casually draped across his broad shoulders.

READ ALSO: I can buy 5 V8 cars but.... - John Dumelo

Despite agriculture being the largest economic sector in Ghana, it is undeveloped and suffers extreme disadvantages. Most of the youth prefer to white-collar jobs learning the aged to wither away with their knowledge.

Hopefully a revolution is in sight as young entrepreneurs including John Dumelo troop to mine the gold in the sector. Happy farming John, we would join you soon.

