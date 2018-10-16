Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Joselyn Dumas embarks on sickle cell awareness campaign on October 27


Joselyn Dumas embarks on sickle cell awareness campaign on October 27

The walk, which is the brainchild of SCAI, seeks to improve the health and well-being of persons living with sickle cell disease through education and advocacy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joselyn Dumas joins SCAI for sickle cell awareness walk on October 27 play

Joselyn Dumas joins SCAI for sickle cell awareness walk on October 27

Award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas and the Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative (SCAI) will be embarking on a health walk on October 27 to create awareness for the disease.

The walk, which is the brainchild of SCAI, seeks to improve the health and well-being of persons living with sickle cell disease through education and advocacy.

SCAI aims to significantly curb the mortality rate of sickle cell disease by developing an ongoing public education campaign that informs the public about the intricacies of the disease.

It will also seek to help in subsidising consultations and treatment for persons living with sickle cell and providing varying types of support to patients and families.

According to organisers, SCAI’s outreach programmes will target all 10 regions of Ghana, especially the rural, often neglected areas. SCAI said it will conduct screenings for sickle cell and educate communities on treatment and management.

“We will bring awareness through a number of campaigns, the main two being the “WE ARE STILL HERE” and “I AM NOT A SICKLER” campaigns.

“1) The “WE ARE STILL HERE” campaign will foster and bring awareness to a community of individuals living with sickle cell disease. They will be a voice of hope and encouragement, highlighting how with proper management and support, persons with sickle cell disease can “live long and live strong .” Their stories will be highlighted on television, radio and billboards.

“2) The “I AM NOT A SICKLER” campaign will tackle issues of stigmatisation around sickle cell disease. This will be done through media, print & billboard advertising,” SCAI said in a statement.

“Did you know that out of the 400,000 babies that are born with sickle cell in Africa each year, up to 80% of them will die before age 5? Did you know that most of the sickle cell deaths are preventable? Do you know your genotype?” the Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative quizzed.

Because of this, on Saturday, October 27, Joselyn Dumas and the Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative will hold a health walk to champion the awareness campaign.

There will be sickle cell screening, counselling and a blood donation after the walk which kicks off from Perez Dome, Dzorwulu-Accra. It will start at 6:30 am and ends at 12 pm.

The walk is in partnership with Fidelity Bank, Joy FM, Perez Chapel International, Joselyn Canfor Dumas Foundation, Everpure and Sickle Life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary
This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama" Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"

Recommended Videos

Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album
Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her
Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert



Top Articles

1 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
2 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
3 Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snubbullet
4 This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concertbullet
5 Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?bullet
6 Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestialbullet
7 Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launchbullet
8 Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied...bullet
9 Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at...bullet
10 Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame...bullet
5 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
6 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
7 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
10 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish...bullet

Celebrities

I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags
I don't care about the drug tag - Efya
Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady
You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
X
Advertisement