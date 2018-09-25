Pulse.com.gh logo
Joselyn Dumas, Moesha and other celebs who visited Dr Obengfo


Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse

According to the Ex-Obengfo nurse, clients like Ghanaian actresses are beneficiaries of Dr Obengfo’s plastic surgery.

  Published:
play

A former Obengfo Hospital nurse has disclosed the list of clients who visited the facility for enhanced body surgeries which included both Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities.

According to reports from MyNewsGh, a former Obengfo Hospital nurse who worked at the facility between 2013 and 2017 has mentioned a list of celebrities and non-celebrities in Ghana who are beneficiaries of Dr Obengfo’s plastic surgery.

Dr Obengfo is said to have kept a list of his clients very confidential however sometimes relied on the nurse to update the list for him with names, dates and photographs of before and after.

The first set of Ghanaian celebrities exposed includes actress and TV personality Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Buduong and Ghana-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle.

READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenegger to drop names of celebs who are clients of Obengfo hospital

For Moesha Buduong, the nurse revealed that she didn’t take note of her until after the surgery process when she started making waves “all over the place”, the report by MyNewsGhana said.

But she recalled the voluptuous actress got a waiver of some of the cost in return for her modelling at the Advanced Body Sculp Hospital at Obengfo.

Moesha upheld her end of the deal until later when she backed off and paid the money difference to Obengfo in return he was to delete all her model photos for the hospital on social media. MyNewsGh.com laid hands on one such Moesha shoots which were posted by Dr Obengfo in December 2016 Christmas.

play JoselyDumas,Princess Shyngle and Moesha Buduong

READ MORE: Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital

Actress Joselyn Dumas was struggling with weight loss after the birth of her son and was very plump. You will see the attached pictures.

According to the nurse, she believes Joselyn Dumas linked her Nigerian friends to Dr Obengfo. Joselyn Dumas underwent her session about 6 years ago.

Also, the nurse made reference to a December 2014 story which Dr Obengfo sponsored in the Graphic showbiz to hype some of his select clients. This included Joselyn Dumas, Shyngle, among others.

What to know.

Liposculpture is aiming at removing fat in areas to sculpt the body and that has been the solution for our hour-glass shaped celebrities.

Dr Obengfo is currently standing trial following the recent death of Stacy Offei at the hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

