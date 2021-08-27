Joy FM's Doreen Andoh confirms welcoming twins, talks about 26-year-career and more

The news broke after she returned to work in January after a long break. However, she has never openly spoken about the news. This is not surprising because Doreen Andoh is one of the showbiz personalities who keep their private life away from the media.

Speaking about her career and life as a guest on Rev. Albert Ocran's Engine Room series on Springboard, Your Virtual University, the radio presenter slightly opened up about her private life, where she confirmed, she is now a mother of twins.

Speaking about her career and how events in life redirected her from her dream of becoming a Pharmacist, into broadcasting, she said “I believe God has time for everything".

"When He tells you He’s going to bless you, He will bless you in His own time and when He says something, His word is bond, it doesn’t change. You just need to have faith and believe,” she added.

Pulse Ghana

According to the ace broadcaster, if she hadn’t become a broadcaster, she would probably have become an investigator because “she loves to dig up things”. Doreen Andoh, who has been named the queen of the airwaves, is one of the longest-serving radio presenters in Ghana.

Below are the lessons from Doreen Andoh’s interview with Rev. Albert Ocran:

Recognition. Every award is another reminder of God’s hand upon my life. I am always grateful to God and don’t take them for granted.

Staying Motivated. After 26 years of hosting the same show, I still spend loads of time on preparation, reading and research.

Greatest Lessons. In August 2010 on Springboard, my top three career lessons were humility, creativity and respect. Today, they are patience, understanding and people skills.

Serendipity. God used my personal tragedy and a combination of events in my life to navigate me from my pharmaceutical dreams into broadcasting.

Curiosity. If I didn’t become a broadcaster, I would probably have become an investigator. I love watching CSI and trying to unravel mysteries.

Motherhood. I feel truly blessed to be a mother to my twins. An effective support system is a priceless requirement for any mother who is a career professional.

Divine Hand. God literally sent a relay of angels or Good Samaritans to support me at a crucial time in my life. When you pray God listens. And when He talks, we must listen.

Greatest Asset. My greatest asset in life is my family and the blessing of knowing that we are all there for each other.

Mentoring. My life was positively influenced in St. Roses by Father Andrew Campbell. Over the years, my big mentor and confidante has been Phyllis Marie Christian.