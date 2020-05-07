Pulse.com.gh is gathering that the Gospel musician and her husband, Dave Joy, who also plays the role as her manager, are parting ways in a way that is causing a messy divorce drama which has been leaked to Ghanaian news blogs.

A report by Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, indicates that the “Boot For Boot” singer stormed the house of her husband’s sister to pick up her children and that turned into a near fight situation which has seen security men present “She is there to pick her kids up. The scene at the house we hear is not good. Security men are present at the house.” the blog wrote.

In another post, a tape recording has been published where someone believed to be Dave Joy’s sister could be heard ranting over Joyce Blessing decision to storm her home to pick the children “I’ll hit the car, she doesn’t know me, aboa, I was going to work and she has come to block me, who is she? ” the voice said.

Pulse.com.gh can not independently confirm the news yet because neither has the Gospel musician nor her husband, has spoken about the developing story yet. Hear the audio below about the alleged confrontation between Joyce and her sister-in-law.