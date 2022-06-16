Joyce Blessing didn't send the video to me - husband claims

"Ghanaians, I am called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. I am not called by the name Kwame. Joyce never sent that video to me but that Kwame she made mention of. I didn't want to comment but I am only clearing my name due to a lie. Indeed, she was wearing my ring in the leaked video," he said in a self-recorded video.

His comments come on the back of a video in which Joyce Blessing is seen drinking “red wine” and appearing drunk.

In the now viral video Joyce Blessing is heard begging a man called Kwame not to leave her because she loves him. She said in the video that she is getting drunk because of him.

Although Joyce Blessing’s management has said in a statement that the video is “an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband,” Dave Joy says that is untrue.

"Joyce's management claims that the video was recorded and sent to me. I want to state that Joyce is still my wife because we haven't traditionally dissolved our marriage," he added