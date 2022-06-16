According to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, known popularly as Dave Joy, he is confident he is not the man Joyce mentioned in the video because he is not called Kwame.
Joyce Blessing didn't send the video to me - husband claims
The husband of gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has refuted claims by the artiste’s management that he was the man her estranged partner was professing love to in the viral video.
"Ghanaians, I am called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. I am not called by the name Kwame. Joyce never sent that video to me but that Kwame she made mention of. I didn't want to comment but I am only clearing my name due to a lie. Indeed, she was wearing my ring in the leaked video," he said in a self-recorded video.
His comments come on the back of a video in which Joyce Blessing is seen drinking “red wine” and appearing drunk.
In the now viral video Joyce Blessing is heard begging a man called Kwame not to leave her because she loves him. She said in the video that she is getting drunk because of him.
Although Joyce Blessing’s management has said in a statement that the video is “an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband,” Dave Joy says that is untrue.
"Joyce's management claims that the video was recorded and sent to me. I want to state that Joyce is still my wife because we haven't traditionally dissolved our marriage," he added
Dave Joy pointed out that Joyce sent the said video to her lover while they had not separated. This, according to him, shows that he is not the one Joyce was referring to.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh