RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joyce Blessing didn't send the video to me - husband claims

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

The husband of gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has refuted claims by the artiste’s management that he was the man her estranged partner was professing love to in the viral video.

Joyce Blessing and husband, Dave Joy
Joyce Blessing and husband, Dave Joy

According to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, known popularly as Dave Joy, he is confident he is not the man Joyce mentioned in the video because he is not called Kwame.

Recommended articles

"Ghanaians, I am called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. I am not called by the name Kwame. Joyce never sent that video to me but that Kwame she made mention of. I didn't want to comment but I am only clearing my name due to a lie. Indeed, she was wearing my ring in the leaked video," he said in a self-recorded video.

His comments come on the back of a video in which Joyce Blessing is seen drinking “red wine” and appearing drunk.

In the now viral video Joyce Blessing is heard begging a man called Kwame not to leave her because she loves him. She said in the video that she is getting drunk because of him.

Although Joyce Blessing’s management has said in a statement that the video is “an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband,” Dave Joy says that is untrue.

"Joyce's management claims that the video was recorded and sent to me. I want to state that Joyce is still my wife because we haven't traditionally dissolved our marriage," he added

Dave Joy pointed out that Joyce sent the said video to her lover while they had not separated. This, according to him, shows that he is not the one Joyce was referring to.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly with new TikTok video (WATCH)

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly

Bhaddie Kelly: Ghanaian boys go crazy over Togolese TikToker for being 'perfect' (VIDEOS)

TikTok star Bhaddie Kelly

Video of Joyce Blessing drunk and professing love to her man surfaces online (WATCH)

Joyce Blessing

Samini's effort to humiliate UG gateman fail; social media users call him out

.