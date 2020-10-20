The Ghanaian singer ever since her divorce saga with her husband who doubled as her manager has been entangled in a battle for her social media pages which she says her estranged husband and former publicist have teamed up to deny her access.

Joyce Blessing and her husband Dave Joy

According to Joyce Blessing, she doesn't have access to her YouTube channel as well and whenever she attempts creating a new one, her estranged publicist, Julie Jay, works with her ex-husband to flag her new page for copyright violations for it to be taken down.

Jullie Jay-Kanz and Joyce Blessing

The concern has pushed the gospel singer rain curses on Juliana Nti-Amoah aka Julie Jay, for sabotaging her and even going ahead to take her digital revenues her music has been generating.

Before this, the gospel singer has once accused Julie for playing a role in her collapsed marriage with claims that she has something to do with her husband. Howver, Julie fired back, debunked her reports and exposed her for rather having something to do with her fitness trainer.

In the audio that has made it online, the gospel singer could be heard raining curses on her estranged personal assistant. Hear it all in the post below she speaks out of anger, cursing Julie to suffer till she dies.