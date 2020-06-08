In the 10 minutes audio, King David stated that his manager agreed to buy him a Sonata car and provide him with other things to boost his brand but bought him a Picanto car instead.

This resulted in a heated argument on phone which was later leaked online on Monday, June 8.

Clearly disappointed King David expressed disgust about how his manager defaulted in the contract and didn’t deem it appropriate to inform him before buying him the wrong car.

Few months ago, King David teamed up with his sister Joyce Blessing and CSP Kofi Sarpong to release the first single under his new label, titled “My Turn”.

Listen to the leaked audio of King David and his manager below: