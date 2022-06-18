Joyce Blessing's husband was first to spread news about their divorce - Radio presenter alleges

While many chastised her, others sympathized with her, especially when her management issued a statement that the video was sent to her estranged husband under the strain of their marital issue.

Unfortunately, her husband replied that he is not the Kwame mentioned in the video. He further insinuated that Joyce Blessing cheated whilst married by indicating that the ring on her finger in the video was their wedding ring.

But Nana Kwame Gyan has opined that the action of the man was not needed.

According to him, "when Joyce Blessing had the first issue, this man drove around media houses and radio presenters, sharing the issue, hoping they publicise it. The wise radio presenters refused to be dragged into the marital squabble," he said on Accra-based Onua TV.

He then advised gospel musicians to marry sensible and responsible men.

“If you are a female gospel musician, stop marrying foolish men. If something will trigger a married woman to the level that they will cheat on their husband or drink into a stupor, then it’s dangerous. Because when you married her, she was faithful to you.