Joyce Blessing’s lawyers investigating how her drunken video became public

Kofi Boateng

The lawyers of gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, have started investigations into how a video of the artiste visibly drunken was released onto the internet.

Joyce Blessing
Joyce Blessing

This was contained in a statement issued by the management of the artiste.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced on the internet, in which Joyce was seen drinking from a bottle. She is heard saying she is intoxicated because of “red wine.”

In the video, she is heard professing her love for someone, who, according to her, is the reason she was in that state.

Although it is unclear who she was referring to, the statement by her management states that, “This video is first of all an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the content was not meant to be circulated publicly.”

Her handlers believe the video was shared by certain people to tarnish the reputation of the gospel musician.

“It is rather unfortunate that certain persons are doing everything to destroy the hard won reputation of a talented and inspirational musician. It is obvious that the intent of the circulation is to target and destroy this reputation.”

As a result of this, Joyce Blessing and her team have decided to find out those behind the release of the video.

“Management and her legal team have initiated investigations into this matter and the culprit (s) shall certainly be held responsible.”

Joyce Blessing, about two years ago, had issues with her husband/manager, Dave Joy. The couple split because of those issues.

She recently had a rekindled beef with traditional priest turned evangelist Nana Agradaa. She threw shades at the priest after the former had announced that she had a rift with her husband.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

