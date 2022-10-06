Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and Dr UN announce end of their alleged marriage (WATCH)

In a new video she shared online, Joyce Dzidzor announced the end of their marriage. According to her, this is because their contract has expired. Despite the end of the contract marriage, Joyce says she is grateful to all the people who supported them.

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Pulse Ghana

“Thank you for making our marriage a memorable one. We are so grateful for every support you have given us. Our marriage was based on a contract. We had a two weeks marriage contract and we really enjoyed our marriage," she said.

She emphasized that “we are not divorcing ooo. We are not divorcing. We are always going to renew our vows because I don't live in Ghana. I will be going to Germany soon but my husband is still my husband".

Alleged wedding photos of the controversial couple surfaced on social media with an announcement that they were now are now married. The photos however left some Ghanaians confused and surprised.

The duo went as far as kissing in Facebook live videos. Another bedroom video of them surfaced online and it went viral as it captured Dr UN with a hard erection.

In a new video, Dr UN was captured with a hard erection whilst recording a video with Joyce Dzidzor in a bedroom. "Dr UN what are you doing behind me," Joyce Dzidzor Mensah said in the video.