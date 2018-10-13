Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah: ex-AIDS ambassador denies dating Mahama


Joyce Dzidzor Mensah: ex-AIDS ambassador denies dating Mahama

The rumour gained currency after she launched a scathing attack on the ex-president and his wife, Lordina, for ignoring her.

  • Published:
play

The former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has quelled rumours making rounds on social media that he dated former president John Mahama.

The rumour gained currency after she launched a scathing attack on the ex-president and his wife, Lordina, for ignoring her.

READ MORE: Joyce Dzidzor disputes claims of depression by her lawyer

In a letter, she accused the former first couple of turning deaf ears "all this year’s as if you are unaware of the injustice you people have done to me."

"The poor has no justice in any part of the world. But even in my poor state, I will fight till I die Just wait for what will unfold soon” She added.

But after speculations that she has had a thing with the ex-president, the actress cum musician denied the charge.

She told Kasapa FM: "I’ve never dated ex President Mahama. I’ve met him only once when I and my then colleague HIV/AIDS Ambassadors had gathered for a programme.

"I think at the time he was then sitting Vice President, I never went close to him and has never spoken to him so how can I be dating him. I don’t have his telephone number, so why should people even think of those issues.”

It is her first time writing to Mahama?

In 2016, she wrote a letter to then president Mahama to demanding compensation after her contract with the Ghana AIDS Commission was terminated.

She revealed being contracted by the commission to become an AIDS ambassador in a bid to eliminate the stigma HIV/AIDS patients face.

READ MORE: Former AIDS Ambassador Invited By Police CID

She wrote that the termination of the contract had left her homeless.

What's her HIV status?

She has given conflicting claims about her status.

But the AIDS commission insists she tested positive for HIV.

She recently told the Delay Show that she's not HIV positive, admitting that he double claims on her status has made lose credibility among Ghanaians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Donald Trump is my son's father - Mzbel Donald Trump is my son's father - Mzbel
Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside
All you need to know about "Reign" album concert All you need to know about "Reign" album concert
Sonnie Badu reacts to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beef Sonnie Badu reacts to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beef
I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduong I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduong
Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the gram Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the gram

Recommended Videos

Video: I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi
Celebrity News: Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya Celebrity News Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya
Celebrity News: Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale Celebrity News Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBCbullet
2 Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger...bullet
3 Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and backbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Sonnie Badu reacts to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beefbullet
6 Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date herbullet
7 Friendship Goals 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta...bullet
8 Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings...bullet
9 Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses...bullet
10 Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything...bullet

Related Articles

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador says she has a very high libido now
 Joyce Dzidzor Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador admits losing credibility about her status
Actress My sexy dildo satisfies me than 99.9% of the guys I’ve ever dated — Princess Shyngle
Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Former HIV/AIDS ambassador to receive psychiatric treatment after suicide attempt
She-was-20 Amanzeba confesses to sleeping with AIDS ambassador Dzidzor
Joyce Dzidzor Mensah "I slept with Amandzeba, kissed Akwaboah Jnr" - Former HIV/AIDs Ambassador reveals
Disappointment Ghana is a not a serious country - Former AIDS Ambassador
Joyce Dzidzor Help me raise my kids - ex-HIV Ambassador begs Ghanaians
Rebuttal Dzidzor’s confession exonerates us - AIDS C’ssion
Former AIDS Ambassador Dzidzor Mensah demands compensation from Mahama

Top Videos

1 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
2 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'bullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in...bullet

Celebrities

Supa joins Kumawood (Video)
Davido and girlfriend, Chioma
Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]
I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi
Davido can't wait to get married to Chioma
Davido reacts to alleged break-up with Chioma
X
Advertisement