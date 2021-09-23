Mr Oppong Adjei was present at the birthday party held for the twin sons of the Ghanaian comedienne. During the night party, he reportedly gifted the birthday boys GH10,000 cash each.
Jubilee House staffer dragged to CHRAJ over blowing $20K on sons of Afia Schwarzenegger
A staffer at the Jubilee House, Dominic Oppong Adjei, has been dragged CHRAJ over his display of wealth at a birthday ceremony for the sons of Afia Schwarzenegger.
The kind gesture has attracted concern from a private citizen named Eric Adjei, who has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate Mr Dominic Oppong Adjei who according to him has suddenly gone from rags to riches.
Eric Adjei, who is a known NDC communicator, has charged CHRAJ to investigate the source of Mr Dominic Oppong Adjei’s opulence as he claims that presidential staffers have not been paid in 8 months.
Portions of the petition as seen by GhanaFeed reads: “I am submitting this petition invoking article 218 (a) of the 1992 constitution, which provides Commission Of Human Right and Administrative Justice to investigate complaints of violations of fundamental rights and freedoms, injustice, corruption, abuse of power and unfair treatment of any person by a public officer in the exercise of his official duties".
It continued that, “this action has been necessitated by the recent opulence and displace of wealth and open public utterances on the media about his riches uncharacteristic of him in the immediate past.”
“A video which has gone viral on social media reveals that the Presidential staffer (public officer) gifted a physical cash price supposed to be $10,000 each to two gentlemen totalling $20,000.00 at a birthday party of the children of celebrity comedian Afia Schwarzenegger held in Accra a few weeks ago,” the petition stated.
