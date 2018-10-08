Pulse.com.gh logo
Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge


The Kupe dance challenge has been the trending challenge after Supa’s ‘famous’ challenge and many top personalities have joined the fun across the world.

play

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim is the latest to join the Kupe Dance Challenge.

The Kupe Challenge is the new social media language on the lips of netizens now after four handsome black French did a short video of them grooving to the Kupe song and dance moves, everyone has join.

In a video, she shared on her Instagram page, she is seen dancing to the ‘Kupe’ song with her sisters and later joined by a man in a cream wig.

She captioned the video"popular demand" But it looks like Juliet killed dance.

