Juliet Ibrahim confirms breakup with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has confirmed that her relationship with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim is finally over.

The star actress and her Nigerian boyfriend used to complement each other very well during their days as lovers.

In the recent past, the pair took their romance to a whole new level by tweeting pictures of themselves on various social media platforms, and revealing to the world how deeply in love they were.

However, questions began to be asked of their relationship after Juliet deleted all photos of her Nigerian boyfriend from her Instagram page.

This happened in May, but the actress continuously denied breaking up with Iceberg Slim at the time.

Juliet has now confirmed that her love relationship with the Nigerian no longer exists.

She, however, refused to speak on allegations that the relationship did not work because her boyfriend cheated on her.

“The thing is we don’t want to go for anybody, I carried myself. When you are in love, you do crazy things and things happen and you move on,” Juliet Ibrahim told Accra-based Joy FM.

“I don’t know because they say and I hear all sorts of things but people close to me know what happened. I wouldn’t say because no matter what I respect the people that I have been with. We broke up on a mutual term.”

The pair had been dating since 2016 before their breakup this year.