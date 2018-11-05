Pulse.com.gh logo
Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children (Photo)

Juliet Ibrahim has taken to the streets to put smiles on the faces of deprived children.

  • Published:
Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children play

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and film producer Juliet Ibrahim has taken to the streets to put smiles on the faces of deprived children.

The “4 Play” star actress took her benevolence act to another level by feeding 5,000 children on the streets over the weekend.

The event took place in Lagos, Nigeria, according to the location of her Instagram post which linked to her charity work.

READ MORE: Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Miles

She shared a photo, giving food to the street children with the caption:

“It was a great afternoon spent with so many kindhearted people that came together with one mission to feed 5000 street kids. Thanks to everyone who supported, contributed, and joined us today. God bless us all.”

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

