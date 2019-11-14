It’s the dream of most actors across the globe to make it to Hollywood and Juliet Ibrahim has made a step closer to this feat.

The Ghanaian and Nollywood actress has been featured in a new music video by American singer, Bobby Marcel Wilson, popularly known as Bobby Valentino for his “Slow Down” hit which topped charts about 5 years ago.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy says beefing Shatta Wale comes naturally so it will happen again

Like many of the Hollywood star actresses do for American music stars in their music videos, Juliet played the lead role as a vixen in the visuals of Bobby V’s new song titled “Everybody”, a song about relationship and love.

Sharing her excitement about this job, the actress shared behind the scene footages from the making of the video and wrote “it was fun being on set as the Lead girl of @bobbyvshow new single #Everybody Watch full video on his page. #dopemusic #RnB #StarGirl”.

Watch the BTS video below.