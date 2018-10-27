news

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has responded to her ex-boyfriend from Nigeria Iceberg Slim who revealed in a post that his relationship with the screen goddess ended because she was a toxic person.

He made this comment after Juliet herself had in an interview stated that things didn’t work out between herself and Iceberg Slim but failed to shed more lights on it and only reveal that people close to them know actually cause of their break up.

Juliet has finally responded to Iceberg Slim who called her out as a “toxic” person who always wants to be controlling in their relationship.

The actress shared a post on her social media timeline and it reads:

”A narcissistic person will always use silence in any form of confrontation. That’s how they manipulate you to feel you’re the toxic or crazy one. If you’re dating someone who will rather keep mute then communicate or talk about issues – RUN!!! #narcissist.”