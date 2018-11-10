Juliet Ibrahim wades into Sister Deborah, Medikal break up

news

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has commented on the alleged break up between Sister Deborah and Medikal.

YOLO actress Fella Makafui has been caught up in the centre of the break up as she's accused by her social media fans of 'snatching' Sister Deborah's boyfriend.

Sister Deborah, in her last single titled "Kakalika Love", threw shots at Medikal and his alleged new lover Fella Makafui.

Derby described the two as cockroaches and further revealed that Medikal saved Fella’s name as 'carpenter' when they were still dating.

Fella Makafui was quick to respond to her with a cryptic message via Facebook and Instagram saying: "Maturity is the ability to think, speak and act your feelings within the bounds of dignity. The measure of your maturity is how spiritual you become during the midst of your frustrations!!!"

Commenting on their break up, Juliet Ibrahim tweeted at Sister Deborah: "Kakalika everywhere."

The Ghanaian actress also recently broke up with her Nigerian boyfriend Iceberg Slim.

She failed to reveal what led to their breakup but was quick to mention that people who were close to her are aware of what caused it.

Iceberg Slim took to Instagram and shared a post that somehow sort to suggest the reason for their breakup.

According to him, Juliet Ibrahim was a toxic person and always wanted to control him whiles they were dating but hope people would see the truth in what he was saying.

“When toxic person can no longer control you, they’ll try to control how others see you. The Misinformation will feel unfair but stay above it, trusting that other people will see the truth, just like you did”, he posted.