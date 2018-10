news

You can’t be just curvy and not flaunt your assets as Juliet Ibrahim serves her audiences a good dose of waist and bum movements.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram page that sent her fans spiralling into their wildest fantasies. She captioned the video saying, “Embrace yourself, love every part of your body and don’t be ashamed to flaunt it!"

How would you rate her twerk moves on a scale of 1-10?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: