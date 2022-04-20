RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Julius Agwu attends Rita Dominic's wedding weeks after rumoured health failure

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Agwu has been plagued by a reoccuring illness for years.

Nigerian comedians Okey Bakassi and Julius Agwu [Instagram/OkeyBakassi]
Nigerian comedians Okey Bakassi and Julius Agwu [Instagram/OkeyBakassi]

Nigerian comedian and actor Julius Agwu was among the guests that graced Rita Dominic's wedding.

Recommended articles

The star-studded wedding took place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Owerri, Imo State.

The comedian dressed in the matching Aseobi of the day, was spotted all smiles as he took pictures with other celebrities at the wedding ceremony.

This would Agwu's first public outing since his rumoured failing health.

The comedian was reported to fallen ill again after years of battling a reoccuring illness.

It was also reported that the comedian's wife, Ibiere, had packed out of their matrimonial home following reports of his relapse and infidelity.

Julius and Ibiere Agwu
Julius and Ibiere Agwu ece-auto-gen

It was alleged that Ibiere dumped the comedian for another man.

Agwu has been plagued by illness for so many years. According to several reports the illness had eaten deep into the once wealthy comedian's pocket.

Agwu attempted to resurrect his career in 2020, by holding another edition of ‘Crack ya ribs,’ his annual comedy show, and announced his plan to commemorate 25 years in comedy.

Unfortunately, that dream was never realized.

The comedian and his wife married on May 31, 2008, and have two children, Zahra and Zadok.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second s*x tape

Kim Kardashian

10 hot shots of KiDi's baby mama

KiDi’s baby mama

I am not crazy, I need new Range; Moesha Boduong says as she finally returns home (VIDEO)

Moesha Boduong

Obi Cubana celebrates grand 47th birthday with 13 cakes

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]