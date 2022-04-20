Julius Agwu attends Rita Dominic's wedding weeks after rumoured health failure

The star-studded wedding took place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Owerri, Imo State.

The comedian dressed in the matching Aseobi of the day, was spotted all smiles as he took pictures with other celebrities at the wedding ceremony.

This would Agwu's first public outing since his rumoured failing health.

The comedian was reported to fallen ill again after years of battling a reoccuring illness.

It was also reported that the comedian's wife, Ibiere, had packed out of their matrimonial home following reports of his relapse and infidelity.

It was alleged that Ibiere dumped the comedian for another man.

Agwu has been plagued by illness for so many years. According to several reports the illness had eaten deep into the once wealthy comedian's pocket.

Agwu attempted to resurrect his career in 2020, by holding another edition of ‘Crack ya ribs,’ his annual comedy show, and announced his plan to commemorate 25 years in comedy.

Unfortunately, that dream was never realized.