Jupitar defendsMicheal Blackson; insists there are four superstars in Ghana

During a discussion on ‘Drinks Champs’ podcast, the Ghanaian-American comedian threw the spotlight on only four music stars namely; Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif where he announced that Ghanaian rapper, Gambo was now under his “Blackson Management” label.

“Nigeria has all the stars. Nigeria is like the New York of music in Africa and Ghana is like the Dubai of Africa I can only count about four superstars in Ghana. We have Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif. I want to make Gambo the fifth star and that’s why I signed him,” Michael Blackson said.

Blackson’s comment has since generated massive reactions on social media with netizens sharing varied opinions on it including Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG, who disagreed with the assertion.

According to him, there are a lot of great musicians in Ghana hence the comedian should focus on promoting the country rather than embarrassing the people on international platforms.

However, dancehall artiste, Jupitar, has come out to support Blackson’s statement, arguing that it is true because the focus has been on promoting only those four artists, neglecting the others

“Why are you going hard on for saying he’s only familiar with just 4 artists? I’ve said this before, the focus is just on few acts so for obvious reasons only few will get recognized, until we change our ways to give equal and fair support on every act.” Jupitar tweeted.