Justin Dean apologizes for making social media believe he had 'perfect marriage' with Korra Obidi

Dr Justin Dean first broke the news publicly when he wrote "@Korraobidi and I are getting a divorce. It's over" he wrote in an Instagram post. Throwing light on the reason for the divorce, he added that "I won't be treated this way. I did my absolute best to make it work".

Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean Pulse Ghana

Later emphasizing the reason for the divorce, he shared another post to say that "I'm tired of the narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability," and added that " I've been trying since 2018 to save our marriage and if I don't do exactly what she says she divorces me".

In a new update, the father of two is saying that "I’m heartbroken! Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children. This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary".

"I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing do with postpartum depression," he continued.

Issuing an apology to their followers, he noted that "I’ve been betrayed once again and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarizes our marriage. My apology to all the young men and women that believed we had a “perfect marriage”.

"Marriage is based on mutual love, respect, humility, accountability, empathy, apologies and most of all effective communication to understand the other person’s perspectives," he added and concluded that "likes and views shouldn’t be the highlight of your relationship. Men: Your mental health matters! In order to be strong, you have to be happy".