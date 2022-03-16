RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Justin Dean apologizes for making social media believe he had 'perfect marriage' with Korra Obidi

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Dr Justine Dean has issued an apology to his followers on Instagram as he is now going through a divorce with Korra Obidi his wife.

Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean
Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean

A few days ago, the Los Angeles based American doctor and his Nigerian wife, who have been rated as one of the most favourite interracial couples, have shocked netizens with news of their divorce six days after they welcomed their second child.

Recommended articles

Dr Justin Dean first broke the news publicly when he wrote "@Korraobidi and I are getting a divorce. It's over" he wrote in an Instagram post. Throwing light on the reason for the divorce, he added that "I won't be treated this way. I did my absolute best to make it work".

Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean
Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean Pulse Ghana

Later emphasizing the reason for the divorce, he shared another post to say that "I'm tired of the narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability," and added that " I've been trying since 2018 to save our marriage and if I don't do exactly what she says she divorces me".

In a new update, the father of two is saying that "I’m heartbroken! Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children. This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary".

"I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing do with postpartum depression," he continued.

Issuing an apology to their followers, he noted that "I’ve been betrayed once again and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarizes our marriage. My apology to all the young men and women that believed we had a “perfect marriage”.

"Marriage is based on mutual love, respect, humility, accountability, empathy, apologies and most of all effective communication to understand the other person’s perspectives," he added and concluded that "likes and views shouldn’t be the highlight of your relationship. Men: Your mental health matters! In order to be strong, you have to be happy".

His post has since gathered over 11,000 comments within 17 hours as social media still express shock over their breakup and his apology.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido at his father's office

'I've been a prisoner' - Dr Justin places 'cheating' wife on live amidst shocking divorce drama

Dr Justin and Korra Obidi

Davido issues stern warning to Twitter user who claimed Peruzzi fathered his son

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]