K.K Fosu performs ‘Afunumu Ba’ in Obinim’s church

Highlife and hiplife artiste KK Fosu, has joined the list of celebrities who have paid a visit to the church of Obinim who is founder of The International God's Way Church.

The ‘Anadwo Ye De’ hitmaker has been spotted in a viral video in Prophet Obinim’s church singing ‘Afunumu Ba’ alongside with the band.

As good as his voice is, he renditions Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Afunumu Ba’ and it was so perfect and exciting to watch.

The prophet who in recent times is seen helping ‘‘sakawa’ boys to scam people and also gracefully dashing out some lotto numbers in his church is spotted jamming to the song.

Watch KK Fosu singing at Obinim’s church below.