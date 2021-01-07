According to a report by TMZ, the cars were the rapper's Christmas present to his wife. The report is surfacing after news broke that the lovers are near reaching divorce to end their 6-year marriage.

Reports claimed Kimye have been separated for months without spending the christmas together but according to TMZ, the report is not true because Kanye and Kim had a family time during the Christmas holidays and surprised each other with expensive gifts.

"The 2 spent Christmas together at home with their 4 kids. Kanye gave Kim 5 of the new 2021 Maybachs!!! It's a pretty expensive gesture from Ye ... the starting price for the Maybach SUVs are just under $200,000 a pop, so figure about $1 million," the website wrote.

2021 Mercedes Maybach GLS-45

The report continued that "Kim returned the favor too ... our sources say she gave Yeezy several James Turrell pieces worth north of $1 million". However, none of the couple have spoken about any these gifts publicly.

Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

It is, however, not denied that the power Hollywood couple are facing challenges with their marriage.

Sources close to the couple have told People that "Kim and Kanye are in counselling and exploring their options," adding that "they have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made" with a second source saying that "it’s not over yet. They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved".