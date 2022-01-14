RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West in trouble for allegedly punching fan as LAPD names him suspect

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Rapper Kanye West has been placed under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ye - Photo Credit: GettyImages
Ye - Photo Credit: GettyImages

Reports indicate that the 44-year-old rapper has been named a suspect in a battery investigation after a video showing Ye allegedly involved in some altercation surfaced online. The incident is said to have happened in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

Recommended articles

From the incident, which reportedly around 3:00 a.m outside the Soho Warehouse in DTLA: extremely angry Ye could be seen screaming in the video. At one point, he shouted “get away from me” at a woman who was trying to calm him down.

According to a report by TMZ, the woman said “I am your family,” but Ye didn't mind her and walked away. The website adds that the woman is allegedly Ye’s cousin.

The outlet details that the whole thing started when Ye asked a small group of people outside the building not to take his photo. He also allegedly “said something about them not understanding what he’s going through right now.” At that point, somebody replied that “we all go through family stuff,” and in response, Ye allegedly “unloaded the two punches.” It is not yet clear if the person lying on the ground in the video is the same one who made the comment to Kanye.

The 'Monster' rapper allegedly punched the man twice: “once in the head, and once in the neck.” Sources say when the man went down, “his head struck the ground hard.” The victim is now apparently “getting checked out at an urgent care”.

The case is being investigated as misdemeanour battery - a crime that carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months. So far, no arrest has been yet as LAPD continues their investigation.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Fans wowed as video of Jackie Appiah's mansion surfaces online (WATCH)

Jackie Appiah's mansion

Chance The Rapper attends great grandmother's church in Ghana, shows school 'they' built (WATCH)

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa attend Church in Ghana

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new land cruisers in romantic video (WATCH)

I'll rather spray money on streets than pay tithe - Shatta Wale (VIDEO)

Shatta Wale spraying money