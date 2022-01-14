Reports indicate that the 44-year-old rapper has been named a suspect in a battery investigation after a video showing Ye allegedly involved in some altercation surfaced online. The incident is said to have happened in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.
Kanye West in trouble for allegedly punching fan as LAPD names him suspect
Rapper Kanye West has been placed under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
From the incident, which reportedly around 3:00 a.m outside the Soho Warehouse in DTLA: extremely angry Ye could be seen screaming in the video. At one point, he shouted “get away from me” at a woman who was trying to calm him down.
According to a report by TMZ, the woman said “I am your family,” but Ye didn't mind her and walked away. The website adds that the woman is allegedly Ye’s cousin.
The outlet details that the whole thing started when Ye asked a small group of people outside the building not to take his photo. He also allegedly “said something about them not understanding what he’s going through right now.” At that point, somebody replied that “we all go through family stuff,” and in response, Ye allegedly “unloaded the two punches.” It is not yet clear if the person lying on the ground in the video is the same one who made the comment to Kanye.
The 'Monster' rapper allegedly punched the man twice: “once in the head, and once in the neck.” Sources say when the man went down, “his head struck the ground hard.” The victim is now apparently “getting checked out at an urgent care”.
The case is being investigated as misdemeanour battery - a crime that carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months. So far, no arrest has been yet as LAPD continues their investigation.
