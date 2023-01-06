The music concert by American rappers, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, is set to happen tonight, Friday 6th January, 2023, at the Independence Square.
Kanye West rumoured to be in Ghana as surprise act for Black Star Line Festival tonight
Kanye West is expected to be seen in Ghana as rumours thickens that he is set to be a surprise guest at the Black Star Line Festival.
Recommended articles
The free concert has been scheduled to have headline performances from T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Asake Boys among others.
As all is set for the event to happen, leaked information says that Ye will be likely show up.
This is according to radio presenter and blogger, NY DJ. “I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” the Kumasi based entertainment journalist wrote on Twitter.
The rumour has stirred excitement across on social media as Ghanaian fans of Ye are hopping to catch him live on stage.
"If this is true, We’re in for a lifetime experience. Wow," a tweep said with another adding that "It would make sense because Ye, Vic and Chance are all from Chicago and have strong ties with each other".
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh