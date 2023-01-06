Kanye West rumoured to be in Ghana as surprise act for Black Star Line Festival tonight

The free concert has been scheduled to have headline performances from T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Asake Boys among others.

As all is set for the event to happen, leaked information says that Ye will be likely show up.

This is according to radio presenter and blogger, NY DJ. “I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” the Kumasi based entertainment journalist wrote on Twitter.

The rumour has stirred excitement across on social media as Ghanaian fans of Ye are hopping to catch him live on stage.