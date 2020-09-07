The incredible incident occurred during last Sunday Service, on September 6, 2020, where he was captured on camera alongside Pastor Joel Osteen performing one of the miracles Jesus Christ performed on earth.

Kanye West, who is now running for President for the United States of America, took his Sunday Service gospel choir to the middle of a to perform as the sun set in the distance.

The “I Love It” singer later took his children to walked to the same lake while the choir sang a rendition of “O Fortuna” from Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana featuring lyrics in English including: “Jesus is love”.

In Joel Osteen’s sermon, he stated that: “Watching these fine men and women sing, it looks like they are walking on water. My mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water. I can imagine Peter thought ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That’s impossible! I can’t do that.”

“I think we all have that in times in life where we think ‘God is telling me to do something. I feel it down inside.’ But we don’t feel quantified or have the experience.”

“I can’t sing like them, or I can’t invent like Kanye. That’s for somebody else. But, God doesn’t put a dream in your heart and then not give you the ability to do it. I have learned in life, that you have to choose between your comfort and your calling.” Kanye West added.

Kim Kardashian documented the incredible service and shared on her Twitter page.