Kanye West suspended from Instagram for a day

A Meta spokesperson revealed to E! News that Kanye's Instagram account, @kanyewest, was suspended on March 16.

The spokesperson indicated that Meta has restricted the "I am a God" rapper from posting, commenting and sending DMs within the stipulated time.

The Meta spokesperson said the company mostly takes further steps against accounts that frequently break its regulations, adding that Meta will add more sanctions if Kanye continues to violate their policies.

It's uncertain which of Kanye's posts violated Meta’s policies. In recent days he has posted about a host of other celebrated personalities.

Earlier this week, Kanye posted a photo of North's backpack on Instagram with the caption, "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost."