Kanye West's new girlfriend says she's Ghanaian (SCREENSHOT)

Selorm Tali

Chaney Jones, the new girlfriend of Kanye West who looks like Kim Kardashian says she's Ghanaian.

The 44-year-old rapper has been going out with the 24-year-old Instagram influencer for some weeks now amidst his dramatic divorce brouhaha with Kim Kardashian his estranged wife.

Kanye's affair with Chaney has thrown the spotlight on the Instagrammer famed as Kim Kardashian's doppelganger and she has thrown in a brief bio about herself to satisfy the curiosity of netizens.

Chaney who has made major headlines across the globe after she started seeing the rapper, shared a screenshot to answer her frequently asked questions where she mentioned that she is also a Ghanaian.

In the post, she titles 5 facts about me she said " I am European, French, German, West African" and detailed that "Nigerian & Ghanaian". However, Chaney did not state how exactly she is Ghanaian or Nigerian.

Stating other facts about her in a now-deleted post, she continued that "2. I am the COO of First State Behavioral Health (website is in bio) 3. I'm currently getting my masters in counseling, maintaining a 4.0 GPA".

As for how come her face looks like Kim Kardashian's, Ye's new girlfriend says it's all-natural. "4. No, I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this".

She concluded the post by saying that "I am a 24-year-old Virgo born on August 28th 5. I am from Dover, Delaware". It is however unclear how serious the Jones and Ye are, as they never commented publicly about their relationship.

