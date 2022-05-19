RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Karma exists' – Tonto Dikeh reacts to the demolishing of ex-boyfriend's house

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has indicated that she feels no empathy for her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, whose house was demolished on Saturday, May, 14.

Prince's house being demolished
Prince's house being demolished

She has claimed that her ex-boyfriend tried to destroy her financially and emotionally and again threatened to release their sex tape.

“Anyone waiting for me to stop laughing is a complete joker. I can't and will never sympathise with this man. It's his cross, he should carry it. This man almost killed me financially, emotionally and otherwise,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to the actress, she hopes this situation changes her ex-lover’s heart.

“People need to understand that karma exist and I hope it’s not the last until he does the right thing,” she added in her post on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri
Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri Pulse Ghana

Tonto said this, hours after the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) invaded and demolished Prince Kpokpogri’s Abuja property.

Prince made a video, in which he appeared devastated and indicated that the officials had invaded his home without prior notice.

According to him, the authorities from the FCDA told him a road is about to be constructed in the area his house is situated. He indicated that they also asked him to sell the house.

.
. Pulse Ghana

He claimed his insistence on not selling the property influenced the decision to demolish it.

Prince shared videos and pictures of caterpillars pulling down the walls of his two-storey building, and he vowed to get to the bottom of the issue.

As sections of the Nigerian public assumed the Nollywood actress might have had a hand in this, Prince Kpokpogri pointed out in an interview on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, that she had nothing to do with the incident.

